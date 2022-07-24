In Istanbul the return of the second preliminary round. Never a success in the precedents for the Turks, but they are more advanced in the preparation

The path of Fenerbahce and Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League continues. There is still a long way to go to get to the groups, but the two teams believe in it. On Wednesday 27 they compete in Istanbul for the second leg of the second qualifying round: the first leg ended 0-0. Once again the Turks will do without Kim Min-Jae, who is ready to become a new Napoli player. Who will pass the round will face Sturm Graz, before the decisive step of the play-offs.

LATEST RESULTS – Fenerbahce have practically never lost in summer friendlies: five wins and one draw. On 5 August Jorge Jesus’ team will start the Super Lig, their first match against Umraniyespor: the Turkish club ended last season in second place behind champion Trabzonspor. A long program of friendlies has instead engaged Dynamo Kiev in recent months due to the interruption of the championship due to the Russian invasion. The Premier League will restart on 23 August, but the matches will be behind closed doors and the stadiums equipped with shelters in case of alarm for air raids. Lucescu’s men before the draw with Fenerbahce had lost the two friendlies against Lyon and Antwerp. See also Before Chivas, La Maquina derailed again and Reynoso accepts total annoyance

PREVIOUS – The Turkish club have never overtaken Ukrainian opponents in the previous five: three draws and two wins for Dynamo Kiev so far. The last time the two teams faced each other in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League was the 06/07 season and the Ukrainian team won the double challenge: 3-1 for Dinamo in the first leg and 2-2 in the return . In 2008/09 they found themselves in group G together with Porto and Arsenal, qualified for the round of 16: Dinamo closed in third place with eight points and Fenerbahce last with two.

IN EUROPE – The Ukrainian team in the last two seasons played in the group stage of the Champions League and in 2015/16 also reached the round of 16, then beaten by Manchester City. The Turkish club has not played in the group stage since 08/09, with the goal of the quarterfinals (knocked out with Chelsea) reached the previous year. Last season Fenerbahce played the Europa League, before going down in the Conference eliminated by Slavia Prague. See also Lieke Martens leaves Barcelona and joins the ranks of PSG

