Yesterday’s match was by no means serene! In the 55th minute the Israeli fans threw various objects towards those of the hosts. Objects of all kinds, including glasses towards the Hamrun Spartan curve, with the police busy calming Maccabi fans. The entry into the field of some of the latter was sensational. Following these events. The beginning of the real chaos developed due to the chants sung by the Maltese supporters: they sang pro-Palestine chants, which triggered the fans of Maccabi Haifa, a team – as already underlined – of Israel. The following events were: launch of smoke bombs and stop by the referee of the match. The match between the two companions resumed about forty minutes later.