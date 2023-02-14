During the past winter market, the Chelsea It was the team that spent the most on transfers, which is why great expectations have been generated for the second half of the season. With 3 consecutive draws in premier leaguethe Londoners are in tenth position and this Wednesday they will have another difficult test in the Champions League.

The Blues will face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, and the coach Graham Potter He shared in a press conference that he will recover some players who were injured. matthew kovacicDenis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana They are the players who will be back in action.

“All three are in the team, so that’s good. Like I said before the game before, they were getting close to minutes. The challenge for us is to develop them and make sure they’re correct from a playing time perspective, but it’s good that WesleyDenis and Mateo are with the group”, explained the strategist of the Londoners.

In the same way, he shared that he will not be able to count on raheem sterling, who still could not recover from a blow to the knee. Likewise, he will not have Édouard Mendy available either, N’Golo KanteChristian Pulisic and Armando Broja, who continue working on their respective rehabilitations.

“We trained today so that the players who are outside the group could work on a good training session. They will be free tomorrow and watch the game and then we will return so that we can train on Thursday”, and he recognized that the Borussia Dortmund It will be a difficult opponent.

We recommend you read

The Germans will reach this commitment with 6 games without defeats after the break for the World Cup Qatar 2022. “They’ve had a fantastic run. They’re a very organized team who attack well, defend well and have good players. It’s a great test to play against a fantastic club in front of 80,000 spectators, so it’s a wonderful occasion. We’re all really looking forward to it.” leave,” he finished.