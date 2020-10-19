We have the opponents of Borussia in check for you:

In addition to the strong offensive South Americans, Stepanenko and Kovalenko are two strong organizers – ex-Schalke Konoplyanka is still suffering from a torn muscle for a few weeks.

In the past season of the Europa League, the international permanent guest was only eliminated in the semi-finals against group opponents Inter Milan – but this clearly with 0: 5.

Stars: Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick, Dodo

Conclusion: Due to the lack of international experience, Borussia are not on par with Shakhtar. Nevertheless, you can lay the foundation for a surprise in the two games against the presumed competitor for third place in the group – Pyatov in Shakhtar’s goal will drop one or the other ball.

But Inter is also top-class in the other parts of the team – a top player like Christian Eriksen only comes off the bench. In the last season of the Europa League, the Nerazzurri failed only in the final against the permanent winners from Sevilla FC.

Stars: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Conclusion: Normally, Inter should be a size too big for Borussia and for us they are the favorites to win the group – the team seems too strong and is currently in an appealing shape. However, the proud Inter also tends to be arrogant every now and then – possibly the only chance for Gladbach.

In the last premier class season, however, they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Man City – the handle pot will probably not go to Real in the current season. But there will be little to gain for Borussia, as Madrid just seems to be too strong.

Stars: Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Conclusion: As against Inter, Gladbach’s hope lies in the fact that Real will vastly underestimate the foals and only worry about the supposed battle for group victory with the Italians. However, Borussia would then have to add more than a shovel to the performances shown so far in the league against Los Blancos.

Shakhtar will be in wait and also calculate his chances of reaching the round of 16, while Gladbach seems to be only a marginal phenomenon in the group for all three opponents – and this could be the basis for a sensation.