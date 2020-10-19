The Borussia has – as was to be expected – no luck and scores in group B of Champions League to three top-class. In addition, due to the tense personnel situation, they stumbled into the Bundesliga with only five points from four games. Will the foals be cannon fodder or do they have a chance of progressing?
We have the opponents of Borussia in check for you:
Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo are still looking for top form after their injuries. Valentino Lazaro and Denis Zakaria haven’t played a season game yet – Hannes Wolf is still struggling in the new jersey. Just one win in four Bundesliga games, with five points in 11th place – the signs for Borussia’s return to the premier class could really be better.
Especially with regard to the upcoming opponents of the Gladbacher, nobody is expecting anything other than the last place in group B – but giving up does not apply, even if the foals are the blatant outsider.
The Ukrainians can be called “Little Rio” without hesitation – a whopping 13 Brazilians cavort at Shakhtar. This is also noticeable in the way the team of Portuguese coach Luis Castro played.
In addition to the strong offensive South Americans, Stepanenko and Kovalenko are two strong organizers – ex-Schalke Konoplyanka is still suffering from a torn muscle for a few weeks.
In the past season of the Europa League, the international permanent guest was only eliminated in the semi-finals against group opponents Inter Milan – but this clearly with 0: 5.
Stars: Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick, Dodo
Conclusion: Due to the lack of international experience, Borussia are not on par with Shakhtar. Nevertheless, you can lay the foundation for a surprise in the two games against the presumed competitor for third place in the group – Pyatov in Shakhtar’s goal will drop one or the other ball.
The Italians have flourished again in recent years and can currently present themselves with one of the most interesting teams on the big European stage. Especially the attack around Lukaku and Lautaro is considered to be absolutely top class.
But Inter is also top-class in the other parts of the team – a top player like Christian Eriksen only comes off the bench. In the last season of the Europa League, the Nerazzurri failed only in the final against the permanent winners from Sevilla FC.
Stars: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez
Conclusion: Normally, Inter should be a size too big for Borussia and for us they are the favorites to win the group – the team seems too strong and is currently in an appealing shape. However, the proud Inter also tends to be arrogant every now and then – possibly the only chance for Gladbach.
Real Madrid are still somehow in upheaval after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in summer 2018. Supporters like Sergio Ramos (34), Luka Modric (35) and Karim Benzema (32) have reached their zenith, but the royal team under coach Zidane are the clear favorites in the games with Borussia.
In the last premier class season, however, they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Man City – the handle pot will probably not go to Real in the current season. But there will be little to gain for Borussia, as Madrid just seems to be too strong.
Stars: Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema
Conclusion: As against Inter, Gladbach’s hope lies in the fact that Real will vastly underestimate the foals and only worry about the supposed battle for group victory with the Italians. However, Borussia would then have to add more than a shovel to the performances shown so far in the league against Los Blancos.
The last group place for Borussia is printed in bold on the paper, and the current form gives little reason to hope for a different outcome. Inter and Real will fight for group victory, although the Italians should have the better cards here.
Shakhtar will be in wait and also calculate his chances of reaching the round of 16, while Gladbach seems to be only a marginal phenomenon in the group for all three opponents – and this could be the basis for a sensation.
