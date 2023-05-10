Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Champions League, Giro d’Italia and the best of sport: Wednesday, May 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Champions League, Giro d’Italia and the best of sport: Wednesday, May 10


close

Inter de Milan

Inter de Milan

Photo:

Roberto Bregani. efe

Inter de Milan

The sports agenda for the day also includes local football and tennis.

ESPN3
4 AM Tennis, Rome Masters 1,000.
7:20 PM Brazilian, Cruzeiro vs. fluminense.

CLARO SPORTS
7:50 AM Tour of Hungary, first stage.
6 PM Mexico Soccer, Atlante vs. CD Tapatio.

ESPN
2 PM Champions League, Milan vs. Inter.

STAR+
1:30 PM English Women’s Super League, Brighton vs. Arsenal.
5 PM Brazilian, International vs. Paranaense Athletic.
6 PM Cuiabá vs. Atletico Mineiro
7:30 PM Palmeiras vs. Guild.

WIN SPORTS+
​6 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Boyacá Chico.
8:10 PM Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance.

TV SNAIL
8:45 AM Giro d’Italia.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Champions #League #Giro #dItalia #sport #Wednesday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LinkedIn lays off 716, shuts down job application in China

LinkedIn lays off 716, shuts down job application in China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result