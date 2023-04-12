He French side Theo Hernandez expressed his desire to stay in it Milan for as long as possible. In addition, the footballer has highlighted that the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League that they will play this Wednesday against the napoli is the most important for your team today. During a press conference prior to the match, the defender stated that they have worked hard to achieve success and that they must do what they know on the pitch.

Theo Hernandez also accepted comparisons with Italian Giovanni Di Lorenzowho holds the same position in the napoli. According to the Frenchman, both are players who can be compared, and although Di Lorenzo may be stronger in some aspects, he also has his own strengths.

In relation to his teammates, the French footballer has mentioned the Portuguese Raphael Leo and also French kylian mbappe. Theo Hernandez he has praised both players, calling them “amazing players”. In the case of leothe full-back has highlighted that he still has to improve in some aspects, but that both are very strong players and that he is lucky to be able to play with them.

Finally, Theo Hernandez He has wanted to take pressure off his team, declaring that they do not have to honor anything and that the italian soccer it’s very pretty, so you shouldn’t feel pressured to represent Italy in the maximum continental competition.