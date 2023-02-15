Paris, France.- Paris Saint-Germain is against the ropes after losing by the slightest difference against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 season of the UEFA Champions League, in the Parque des Principes today.

The battle can end for the French in the same phase that they were eliminated in the last competition. The bad moment of the Parisians is reflected even in the Champions League despite having among their ranks top international figures.

The cost of creating a competent team both in Ligue 1 and in the other UEFA tournaments continues without bearing fruit and once again it would be seen by having to travel to Germany to turn the result around and not have another failure happen in a row. .

The poor performance of the PSG players prompted the popular newspaper, L’Équipe, to make a personal analysis of the players who saw activity against the Star of the South, causing interest in the rating given to the world champion, Lionel Messi.

The French newspaper gave a three to ‘La Pulga’ who played the 90 minutes being a duo with Neymar Jr. It will have to be said that the “30” was important in the last quarter of an hour as Bayern Munich was cornered, even almost getting wet with a shot that Benjamin Pavard deflected before being sent off for a brutal kick to the snap.

Paris Saint-Germain must win by the same score to force extra time at the home of the Bavarians. If he gets two goals, he forces Bayern to tie the game by scoring more away goals, but we know that it will not be an easy task on March 8.