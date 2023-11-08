FC Copenhagen is locked in the next place.

Football In the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday, further places were secured for four clubs, including two of the continent’s big clubs. German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich and Spanish icon Real Madrid sealed their places in the knockout stages two rounds before the end of the group stage, as did Real Sociedad and Inter.

Bayern defeated Turkish Galatasaray 2–1 at home Harry Kane painting twice. Kane has already scored 22 goals in 18 matches this season, including all competitions. Madrid defeated Portuguese Braga 3–0 at home. Both Bayern and Madrid have won all four games in their group.

Real Sociedad knocked off Benfica and Inter Salzburg in Group D, and both are seven points ahead of Group Three Salzburg. This way, Real Sociedad and Inter will no longer be eliminated from the playoffs.

Evening the wildest match was seen in Copenhagen when FC Copenhagen hosted Manchester United. ManU took the expected reins quickly when Copenhagen’s own son, who represented FC as a junior and left the club at the beginning of last year Rasmus Höjlund gave United the lead in the 3rd minute. The same man made it 2-0 already in the 28th minute, and ManU was on its way to an away party.

However, everything turned around in the 42nd minute. ManU’s Marcus Rashford stepped on the foot of a FC Copenhagen player, resulting in an offside. After that, FCK Mohamed Elyounoussi narrowed, and a hefty 13 minutes of added time in the ninth minute Diogo Goncalves scored the equalizer from the penalty kick. It was brought by ManU Harry Maguire’s manual error.

Extra time was brought first by a protester rushing onto the field and later apparently by a spectator’s illness.

In the second half, undermanned ManU once again took the lead Bruno Fernandes with a penalty kick, but the Danish crowd fired up again By Lukas Lerager 3-3 tie. The joy at the Parken stadium broke when the 17-year-old Vaihtomies Roony Bardghji managed to score a memorable 4–3 win for FCK.

The win lifted FC Copenhagen to four points and second in the group, which Real Madrid will win. Galatasaray is also on four points, ManU has three points.

in block B Arsenal beat Sevilla 2–0 and PSV Lens 1–0.

Arsenal are four points ahead of PSV and Lens with two rounds remaining. Sevilla is on two points.