First victory for Trento in the Champions League against the Turks of Fenerbahçe. The next round is scheduled for 12 and 13 January, Perugia at Fenerbahçe, Trento with Cannes, Civitanova in Poland at Zaksa.

Trento-Fenerbahçe 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-17) – After the bronze medal in Brazil in the Club World Cup, Trentino Itas is smiling also in Europe. Home debut in the Champions League with full success, in three sets, on the friendly field of the Blm Group Area against the Turks of Fenerbahce who only in the second set caused Kaziyski and associates to sweat.

A Daniele Lavia in the chair and a team that, overall, managed to attack and beat better than the Turkish yellow and blue, the keys to a success that allows the Trentino to return to the Champions League in the best possible way. At the start Lorenzetti confirms the set-up with the three spikers and then Lavia opposite, while Castellani relies on the Cuban Hidalgo Oliva in place-4 diagonally to the former Padua and the French Yacine Louati in Milan.

Itas domain – The first exchanges are marked by balance and a Sbertoli (7-7) good at closing by attacking a prolonged action, the ace of the Turkish central Tumer keeps the two sextets arm in arm at 13-13. Michieletto’s hands-out brings the Trentino players to 18-15 forcing Castellani to stop the game, Lavia (author of an excellent first set) prints 20-17 before a very little used Kaziyski so far does not warm his arm. In the final set (23-20) a little bit the opponents mistakes and a little bit a high ball with a high percentage in attack allow Itas to seal this first partial.

After a first set with 5 points to his credit also at the start of the second set Daniele Lavia confirms his good fortune by pushing the Trentino players with four of the first five points of Lorenzetti’s team (6-6 with ace from Hidalgo Oliva). There is a battle (10-10) but when Michieletto attacks out thus giving 11-13 to the guests Lorenzetti spends his first discretionary time-out, but Trento has wet powders in attack (13-16) also because the guest joke is increased in effectiveness. Hidalgo Oliva’s ace is worth 14-18 and Lorenzetti’s second time-out, in D’Heer for Podrascanin while in the final set a discontinuous Louati is also seen who puts on the ground 17-21 for Fenerbahce. Kaziyski’s ace for 19-21 revives Trento and forces Castellani to stop hostilities, parity returns to reign on 21-21 thanks to another ace from the Bulgarian emperor also helped by the tape.

The overtaking brings at the bottom the name of Daniele Lavia who prints the opposite Toy on the wall twice and then puts the reconstructed 24-21 on the ground, the 7-1 break with the turn in Kaziyski’s service seals the 25-22 in favor of the Dolomites. The third set also opens in the name of Trentino Itas and above all Daniele Lavia, his attack and the following two aces of 8-4, the Turks fail to react while in Trento everything is good at this juncture.

Castellani stops the game when on the electronic scoreboard it says 12-5, on the return to the field ace from Michieletto and a couple of guest errors are worth 15-5. The set and with it the game now lose interest: Itas does what it wants, swirling changes on both sides (19-6 with a devastating turn in the service of Michieletto) and the first three points in the continental group put in the drawer despite the final and late comeback of the Turks.

