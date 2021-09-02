Champions League: the first three matches on Wednesday exclusively on Prime Video in Italy starting Wednesday 15 September 2021

The new edition of the Champions League will officially debut on 15 September with the group stage. Amazon Prime customers will be able to watch the best Wednesday night games live and exclusively on Prime Video at no additional cost. Among the matches broadcast there will always be an Italian team (Inter, Milan, Atalanta and Juventus) and in case of qualification it will be possible to follow them up to the semifinals. On Wednesday evenings, starting at 11:15 pm, highlights of all other matches on Tuesday and Wednesday evening will also be available on Prime Video, making Prime Video – on Wednesdays – the home of the UEFA Champions League in Italy. The schedule for the first three games of the group stage is as follows:

Inter-Real Madrid – 29 September

Juventus-Chelsea – 29 September

Zenit St. Petersburg – Juventus – 20 October

The live broadcast starts at 7:30 pm while the kick-off will be at 9:00 pm.

Champions League, the Amazon team will comment on 16 of the best games

In the Prime Video team for the exclusive live coverage of the 16 best UEFA Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season there will be presenters Giulia Mizzoni and Marco Cattaneo with Alessia Tarquinio connected from the sidelines. Sandro Piccinini will comment on the matches live with commentator Massimo Ambrosini. Other experts and commentators will be Clarence Seedorf, Claudio Marchisio, Gianfranco Zola, Júlio César, Luca Toni, Federico Balzaretti and Gianpaolo Calvarese. Matches, pre-match and post-match shows with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available in live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with the Amazon Prime subscription, at no additional cost. In total, Prime Video will broadcast 16 of the best UEFA Champions League matches per season and the UEFA Super Cup over three seasons, until 2023/24.