Champions League Final: Watch Manchester City’s go-ahead goal

Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the 2022-23 Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

The only goal of the match, so far, was achieved by Rodri, in the 68th minute, when he took a rebound on the edge of the area.

City had been suffering the game thanks to the defensive order of the Italian club. In addition, he had lost Kevin De Bruyne through injury in the first half.

If the score continues like this, Manchester City would be crowned European champion for the first time in its history.

SPORTS

