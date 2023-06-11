Sunday, June 11, 2023
Champions League Final: Watch Manchester City’s go-ahead goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
Manchester City vs. Inter

Manchester City vs. Inter. In action, Rodri

The final of the tournament is held in Istanbul.

Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the 2022-23 Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

The only goal of the match, so far, was achieved by Rodri, in the 68th minute, when he took a rebound on the edge of the area.

City had been suffering the game thanks to the defensive order of the Italian club. In addition, he had lost Kevin De Bruyne through injury in the first half.

If the score continues like this, Manchester City would be crowned European champion for the first time in its history.

