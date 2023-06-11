“We deserved more, the players were as wonderful as the fans.” Simone Inzaghi is bitter after his Inter’s defeat in the Champions League final against Manchester City. “I hugged my players, I told them they should be proud. The disappointment is huge, but they should be proud of what they’ve done,” the coach told Mediaset. “You’ve all seen the last 25 minutes, the ball didn’t want to go in. It doesn’t happen often, unfortunately it happened in the Champions League final: crossbar, balls cleared on the line… We played a great match against a great team,” he adds. .

“I am very proud of the team, the staff, the coach and the players. Before the match everyone considered Inter underdogs and a sort of underdog but we are the European vice-champions and we have shown that we can play against all the strongest teams “, Inter president Steven Zhang told Mediaset. “This must just be a starting point to continue staying at these levels. It’s hard to think of a better season than this next year? We work every day to improve but we’re proud of this Inter: this year we managed to do big things”.