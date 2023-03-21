Champions League final, confirmation of 18-month sentence for Chiara Appendino (M5s) requested

For the incidents that took place in Piazza San Carlo during the Champions League final, in the appeal process underway in Turin, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested confirmation of the 18-month prison sentence for Chiara Appendino.

As it reports RaiNews24, the parliamentarian of the Movimento 5 Stelle is called into question in the role of mayor for the events that took place on the evening of 3 June 2017, when a series of panic waves in the crowd present in the square to follow the Champions League final on a giant screen caused over 1,500 injuries and later the deaths of two women.

The same penalty was requested for the then chief of staff Paolo Giordana. The indictment by the Attorney General, Carlo Maria Pellicano, is still ongoing and concerns the other defendants in the trial.