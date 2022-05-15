More than 19,000 throats will support Real Madrid on-site in Saint-Denis to push the team in its goal of winning the Fourteenth, millions of Madridistas will do it from a distance all over the world and several thousand will do it from the Santiago Bernabéu. The club has decided to open the white stadium so that all members and fans in general who cannot be in Paris have the opportunity to experience the final in a big way through a system of screens similar to the one installed in previous finals.

A Bernabéu accustomed to opening its doors for this collective exhibition, but this time it will do so with limitations due to the sectors of the stands that continue to be disabled due to the remodeling works of the Castellana Coliseum. In any case, the capacity will allow some 60,000 fans to meet on May 28 to watch the match against Liverpool live.

Tickets to see the Champions League final against Liverpool at the Bernabéu

The club has not yet communicated the specific conditions for purchasing tickets to see the final at the Bernabéu, but it has announced that members who have not been graced with tickets to go to Paris will have priority when it comes to getting them. Seats that members do not pick up once the period reserved for them has expired will be made available to holders of the Madridista Card and the general public.. The emotion for the Champions League final is lived and shared at the Stade de France and also at the Bernabéu.

Tickets for the game in Paris

Real Madrid received 19,618 tickets from UEFA for the Paris final. The club reserved 3,723 seats (19% of the quota) for commitments of the entity and allocated the remaining 15,895 tickets (81% of the quota) among the members. The entity received 59,622 requests for tickets gathered in 18,848 applications and awarded the tickets through a draw held on May 11, in which the application numbers from 17,605 to 3,119 were awarded. Ticket prices to see the final live in Paris range between 55 and 690 euros.