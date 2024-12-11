FC Bayern fell behind in their Champions League away game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen before the game tipped in Munich’s favor before the break. Also thanks to Thomas Müller and his somersault performance.

FC Bayern have long since lost their fear of an away game against Schalke; their last defeat in Gelsenkirchen was 14 years ago. On Tuesday evening, however, the opponent did not wear royal blue, the Shakhtar Donetsk players instead faced the Munich team in a fashionably bold orange, and a lot of other things were different under the closed roof of the Veltins Arena. The stands are full, but the phone level is low despite 57,079 visitors. No chants from the north curve, instead a largely reverently quiet house beyond the Bayern block.