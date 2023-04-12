Dhe FC Bayern Munich is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League before the end. The first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday evening ended 0: 3 from Bayern’s point of view, who now have to risk everything in the second leg next Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) to turn the deficit around. Despite a decent start to the game by the guests, the defeat was ultimately also in line with performance – and towards the end it could have been even higher.

City coach Pep Guardiola fielded almost the same starting eleven as in the 4-1 win against Southampton FC at the weekend. The only difference: Bernardo Silva played in right midfield from the start instead of Riyad Mahrez. Otherwise, the three-man defense and two central midfielders as well as the in-form Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish remained behind Erling Haaland up front.

Tuchel switches

Guardiola had no reason for major conversions after results of the last 7-0 against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, 6-0 against second division club Burnley in the FA Cup and two 4-1 wins in the Premier League against Liverpool and southampton Four games, 21 goals, two goals conceded. That could be seen.

Thomas Tuchel admitted before the game that he hadn’t slept very well – Guardiola’s expected tactics were too busy for him. In his fourth game at the Bayern-Bank, he finally changed a few positions: he stuck to the tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 formation, but in contrast to the 1-0 win against SC Freiburg, Thomas Müller and Sadio were seated Mané and Manchester City’s loanee João Cancelo only on the bench.







Instead, Kingsley Coman started in attacking right midfield, Leon Goretzka next to Joshua Kimmich in front of the back four, where Dayot Upamecano, who was suspended against Freiburg, was back in the game. Jamal Musiala moved into the middle of the offensive three behind Serge Gnabry.

In the north of England’s constant rain – paired with a stiff side wind on this cool evening – a game initially developed without much of a chance. City couldn’t build up their usual control of the game because Bayern kept intervening and disrupting at the crucial moment.

Haaland makes summer sweat

Things got tricky for the first time when Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer hesitated so long after a back pass that Haaland, who had rushed up, almost pushed the ball off his foot over the line. Bayern held on and had a chance through Musiala, whose shot would probably have gone in the goal had it not been for a strong block from Rúben Dias.







After a little less than half an hour, however, it was the home side who took the lead. Defensive midfielder Rodrigo shot unhindered from more than 20 meters from the goal and from a central position. Interesting: According to the data sheet, Rodrigo’s left foot is his weaker one.









picture series



spectacle in the first leg

:



Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich in pictures



It was only Bayern’s third goal in the ninth Champions League game. A few minutes later, after a shot by Ilkay Gündogan, Sommer prevented a two-goal deficit. The last notable action of the first half went to Bayern: Leroy Sané simply took aim from a distance, but his low shot whizzed just wide of what he saw as the left-hand goalpost.

After the break, both teams came out of the dressing room without a change of player. Soon after, it was former City pro Sané who had two shots a few minutes apart, but City goalkeeper Ederson saved both times safely.

Nevertheless, it was Bayern who started the second half with more momentum – in front of the block of Munich fans who had traveled with them. But this momentum didn’t last long, after 57 minutes Sommer had to fend off a shot from Nathan Aké and save from the following corner against Dias.

Upamecano’s momentous dropout

City regained control of the game, albeit not yet with a reassuring advantage – and from the 68th minute were without De Bruyne, who had to be substituted off due to injury. He was replaced by Julián Álvarez, a striker. At Bayern, Mané came on for Musiala, who was largely pale in the first half apart from his dangerous shot on target.

Shortly after the substitutions, Bayern’s back line invited the hosts to make it 2-0. Upamecano squandered the ball on the forward movement against Grealish, Haaland crossed to Silva in the penalty area, whose header hit the net from close range. It was the preliminary decision.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Sommer initially held strong against Álvarez before Haaland’s big moment came: John Stones headed the Norwegian after a cross from the half-field, who ice-coldly scored 3-0.

Around ten minutes before the end, Tuchel tried something again: He brought Müller for Gnabry and Cancelo for Alphonso Davies. It didn’t help, on the contrary: Álvarez almost made it 4-0, and later Rodrigo also failed to score City’s fourth goal. So it remained with “only” three goals conceded. Cold consolation for Bayern. In any case, Tuchel will not be able to sleep much better than before the first leg before the second leg.