Since May 25, 2005, Xabi Alonso has known that this is possible. At that time he was also 0: 3 behind, of course not he alone, but with the team of FC Liverpool in the Champions League final of Istanbul against AC Milan. Up to the 54th minute it was zero to three, six minutes later it was 3: 3, with a hit by Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and, yes, Xabi Alonso. In order to make what happened even more incredibly, two other small ones joined this great miracle, namely: Alonso’s goal to the 3: 3 was created from a penalty that was only converted into a margin. And: The template for 2-2 came from a man who might only be eternal wisdom thanks to this evening, which he now shared with the football community: Didi Hamann. So nobody knows better than Xabi Alonso (and Didi Hamann) that you can catch up with a 0: 3 deficit in six minutes. However, if you saw the start of this second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern, you can assume that the coach Alonso had not advised his team to wait until the 54th minute.