The Champions League is looking for a champion and only one Spanish team remains in the running. Real Madrid is the sixth favorite team of the eight left alive to win the competition. The 13 times European champions They are not very well considered to win the maximum continental tournament by paying them to achieve the victory at quota 11.00. Only Borussia Dortmund and Porto receive a worse quota than Zidane’s pupils at a time of the season where there is still nothing clear.

Not surprisingly, the merengue club is not even the favorite for their tie against Liverpool, although perhaps the most striking of the odds is the position of a Chelsea which is inflated after eliminating Atlético de Madrid. The blues are third in the odds being paid that they win the Champions to 6.00. Tuchel’s team is ahead in the forecasts to a Manchester City which is the maximum favorite and which is paid to 3.00, while the current champion -the Bayern Munich– trades at 5.00.

Liverpool, a rival of Real Madrid, has options to repeat his victory in 2019 despite the bad season that the Klopp boys are registering. The quota for them to win the tournament stands at 6.50, much higher than 11.00 that are paid for the triumph of the whites.

The Paris saint germain, who will face the Bavarians, has an even better share than the Madridistas for their final triumph in the competition with a price of 9.00. Only below the Zidane boys do we find a Borussia Dortmund what is paid to 26.00, while if Porto win the title, they are awarded 36.00 For the brave who try

It is possible that Real Madrid have weighed two years without passing the knockout stages of the Champions League, but whites are like sharks in this type of competition and they smell blood. Nobody doubts that the odds have been somewhat exaggerated against a Zidane who has only lost a tie of 14 in his career in the Champions League.

