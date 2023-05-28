How the Italians arrive, according to the operators, at their most important appointment of the season

The appointment with the three European finals which this year will see three Italian teams as protagonists is less and less. It begins on Wednesday 31 May in Budapest with Sevilla-Roma, which will assign the Europa League, then on 7 June it will be up to Fiorentina to challenge West Ham with the Conference up for grabs, in Prague. Grand finale on 10 June in Istanbul, with Manchester City and Inter competing for the Champions League. How many chances do Italians have? Here we talked about it with Fulvio Collovati, in this article we examine the evaluations of the bookmakers in detail.

Seville-Rome — Equilibrium. The situation on the blackboards of the main betting sites for the Europa League final can be summed up in one word. Let’s start from the odds on 90′: Sevilla are ahead by very little, the highest odds are 2.75 for LeoVegas, even if the Andalusians go down to 2.65 on DaznBet and Snai and 2.62 on Betway and Vincitu. Roma starts from a minimum odd of 2.80 and reaches 2.95 on Snai, Netbet, Novibet and DaznBet. Giallorossi at 2.90 on Starcasinò Bet, Sisal and Sportbet. Tie has the highest odds: 3.02 on Netbet and DaznBet, with all other operators hovering around 3.00. As for the odds on winning the cup – thus contemplating any extra time and penalty kicks – the situation does not change: the Spaniards fluctuate between 1.80 and 1.90, the Giallorossi between 1.90 and 2.00. See also Ouch Berrettini! In Montreal he stops at his debut with Carreno in two sets

Fiorentina-West Ham — Viola underdogs in the final act of the Conference League, but even in this case the odds are quite high and balanced. The mark 1 – Fiorentina formally plays at home – reaches 2.90 on Snai, Goldbet and Better stop at 2.85. While the lowest odds on the victory of the Italian team in the 90′ ​​is represented by 2.70 of bet365. The odds on sign 2 are slightly lower: 2.50 Betfair and Starcasinò Bet, 2.53 Betway, 2.60 Planetwin365; the highest share is 2.65 by Snai, followed by 2.63 by LeoVegas. X sign that pays up to 3.25 on LeoVegas, with Snai and Sisal at 3.20. Slight distance which is also reflected in the cup odds in hand: Fiorentina at 2.15 on DaznBet, Sportbet, Novibet, Betway; West Ham at 1.80 on Sisal, 1.75 on Snai and LeoVegas.

Manchester City vs Inter — We close with the most awaited final. Which is also the one with the most unbalanced odds: for bookies, Manchester City is clearly the favorite team, with odds for the 1 mark between 1.38 (Novibet) and 1.47 (Sisal). In between odds between 1.40 and 1.45. The odds on the X mark on Sportbet grow to 4.90, with Novibet at 4.50, Betfair at 4.75 and Goldbet at 4.85. The odds for the Nerazzurri’s victory in the 90′ ​​are decidedly high: 7.50 on LeoVegas, 7.40 on Sportbet, 7.00 on Betfair. Other bookmakers drop below 7.00: 2 from 6.50 on bet365 and Sisal, 6.75 on Snai. Even lower, for City, the odds on winning the cup: even 1.25 on the main boards, with Inter instead starting from 4.00 and going up to 4.35 on LeoVegas. See also Galliani: “I'll tell you about my Monza that Monza supports. And thanks to Berlusconi..."

