Champions League | Erling Haaland, who was injured at the weekend, shone in the Champions League

Erling Haaland scored two goals in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland was again in its own class when the fourth round of the group stage was played in the Champions League. Haaland scored two goals as City beat the Swiss Young Boys 3-0 at home.

Captain of the Young Boys Mohamed Camara had clearly read the news about Haaland’s uncertain playing condition. Haaland came on as a substitute in Saturday’s Bournemouth match after it was suspected that he had sprained his ankle.

Camara apparently didn’t think Haaland would play the whole game on Tuesday, as he brazenly asked Haaland to switch shirts with him already at halftime.

Haaland didn’t look excited, but gave up his shirt. In the end, Haaland was also substituted after an hour of play.

With the win, City secured their place in the group. RB Leipzig secured the second place in Group G after beating Red Star Belgrade 2–1.

Curly With Tuesday’s results, Group F became even more bitter when Dortmund and AC Milan won.

Dortmund defeated Newcastle 2–0 at home and rose to the top of the group with seven points. PSG has six points and AC Milan, who just beat the Parisians 2–1 at home, have five. Newcastle have four points.

The biggest surprise of the evening was already seen in the early evening matches, when the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk beat the Spanish giant Barcelona 1–0. After four rounds, Barcelona and Porto have nine points in Group H, Shahtar has six.

In the other matches of the evening, Atletico Madrid knocked out Celtic 6–0, Porto beat Antwerp 2–0 and Lazio beat Feyenoord 1–0.