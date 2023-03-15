With 21 points Paola Egonu leads the Turkish side of Vakifbank Istanbul against her future team. In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the Istanbul team beat Vero Volley 3-0 (25-18, 25-19m 25-17) in one hour and 5 minutes. The return to the Allianz Cloud in Milan on March 21st. To qualify for the semi-finals, the Italian team will have to win 3-0 and play everything in the golden set.

«I am very proud of my team – said Egonu at the end of the match on television – and happy with the step we made in this match. I think we were good at every single dirty ball, in every hit, throwing ourselves into all the actions convinced that we would be able to pick up that ball. This has helped us a lot.”