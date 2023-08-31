Champions League draws streaming and live TV: where to see the draw for the 2023-2024 groups

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TV STREAMING DRAW – Today, Thursday 31 August 2023, the draws for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League groups will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo from 6 pm. Four Italian women present in the polls: Napoli, Milan, Inter and Lazio. TPI will follow the event with a live text. But where is it possible to watch the draws of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place today, Thursday 31 August 2023, at 6 pm. The ceremony will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo. No longer in Nyon (Switzerland), headquarters of UEFA. The event will be broadcast unencrypted on Mediaset’s Canale 20, on digital terrestrial button 20. Also live on Sky Sport channels, in particular on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200).

Champions League group draws 2023 2024 in live streaming

Are you not at home and can’t turn on the TV? No problem. You can also follow the draw in live streaming on the skysport.it website, again starting at 6pm. Anyone who subscribes to the NOW platform will be able to connect to the channels indicated above. Sky subscribers, on the other hand, can use SkyGo, which allows you to see programmes Sky on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are. Live streaming also on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, always unencrypted for all the Champions League draws, they are live on sportmediaset.it or directly in live streaming on UEFA.com and on YouTube.

The teams and how it works

We have seen where to watch the group stage draws live on TV and live streaming, but what are the rules and the teams that take part? The draws will not be integral: the teams will not be able to face other clubs from the same country. The urns will then pair the formations according to their belonging to their band. Below is the provisional composition of the list of participating teams:

FIRST POT: Napoli, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Benfica

SECOND POT: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

THIRD POT: Milan, Lazio, Salzburg, Red Star, Shakhtar Donetsk, Copenhagen, Braga, Psv Eindhoven

POT FOUR: Newcastle, Lens, Union Berlin, Galatasaray, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Young Boys, Antwerp

Real Sociedad and Celtic in the groups, between pots three and four depending on which teams qualify from the Playoffs.