Champions League draws: Inter-Liverpool and Villarreal-Juventus

Inter-Liverpool (the Nerazzurri had initially drawn theAjax): unfortunate draws for Simone Inzaghi’s team at the Round of 16 of the Champions League that the Reds will have Klopp And Salah (just passed through San Siro when they beat Milan in the last match of the group). There Juventus find the Villarreal (thirteenth in La Liga, even if he eliminated Atalanta in the groups) and can hope to aim for the quarter-finals. The bianconeri in the first place had been coupled to Sporting Lisbon. Let’s see the picture of the draws and what had happened in the morning when Uefa was forced to cancel everything after the appeal of Atletico Madrid And Manchester United).

The new CHAMPIONS League round of 16 draw was held in Nyon after mistakes in the first. These are the new pairings: Salzburg-Bayern Munich; Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City; Benfica-Ajax; Chelsea-Lille; Atletico Madrid-Manchester United; Inter-Liverpool; Villarreal-Juventus; Psg-Real Madrid.

” It happened that a ball ended up where it shouldn’t have ended, there was a big mess, there was the famous ‘black swan’, that is to say a human error, it had never happened in history. In the name of Uefa I also sprinkle my head with ashes and we will redo these draws ”. This is what the Uefa member states to ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1 Evelina Christillin regarding the canceled draw of Champions League.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, UEFA CANCELS FIRST DRAW (INTER-AJAX AND SPORTING LISBON-JUVENTUS)

Villarreal-Manchester United causes a storm to break out: the draw ‘wrong’ of the eighths of Champions League bring theAtletico Madrid and the Manchester United to appeal against the urn of Nyon. Then UEFA decides: skip everything, draw to be repeated at 15. No Inter-Ajax and Sporting Lisbon Juventus. Here’s what happened.

During DRAW was fished on Villareal as a rival of the Manchester United: option not foreseen, given that the two teams had already challenged each other in the groups. They have placed Liverpool among the potential rivals ofAtletico Madrid, and not the Manchester United how it was supposed to be.

Also in the computer program, as shown on the screen during the live broadcast, the red color for it appeared United and green for Liverpool among the rivals of Atletico, when it should have been the other way around.