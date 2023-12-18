Viktor Osimhen (photo Lapresse)
Champions League, Napoli-Barcelona
The urn in Nyon has given its verdict: Napoli will face Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16
Champions League draw for the round of 16
Porto-Arsenal
Barcelona-Naples
Real Sociedad-Psg
Atletico Madrid-Inter
Borussia Dortmund-PSV Eindhoven
Bayern Munich-Lazio
Manchester City-Copenhagen
Champions League round of 16, the dates
These are the dates of the Champions League round of 16: 13-14, 20-21 February and 5-6, 12-13 March 2024. For the three Italian teams, the first home match and the return away match having not won their group . The dates will be communicated to clubs and fans in the hours following the draw.
Champions League, where and when the final will be
The Champions League final will be played at Wembley, London, on 1 June 2024
Champions League, who is the ambassador
Ambassador of the Champions League 2023-2024, and of the final scheduled at Wembley, is the former Chelsea star John Terry, winner of the top European club football competition in 2012
Champions League all dates
Round of 16: 13-14-20-21 February 2024
Round of 16: 5-6-12-13 March 2024
Quarter and semi-final draw: 15 March 2024
Quarter-finals: first leg 9-10 April and return 16-17 April 2024
Semi-finals: first leg 30 April-1 May and return 7-8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024 in London at Wembley Stadium
