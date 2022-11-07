Olivier Giroud (Lapresse)
Champions League draws: Milan-Tottenham, Inter-Porto and Eintracht-Napoli
The Milan against the Tottenham by Antonio Conte, theInter will address the Portwhile the Naples faces theEintracht Frankfurt. The draw for the first knockout rounds of the Champions League for the Italian teams could have been much worse: the Milanese were in the second tier and risked a top club, while the club coached by Spalletti feared Psg’s loose cannon. All in all there are 3 challenges in which you can play the qualification to the quarter-finals. The worst draw of the 3 may have touched Milan, against Antonio Conte’s Spurs who are in fourth place in the Premier League behind Newcastle.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EIGHT FINAL DRAWINGS
Leipzig – Manchester City
Club Brugge – Benfica
Liverpool – Real Madrid
MILAN – Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt – NAPLES
Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea
INTER – Porto
Psg – Bayern Munich
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES
Round of 16 first leg: 14/15/21/22 February 2023
Round of 16 second leg: 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-final first legs: 11/12 April 2023
Quarter-final second leg: 18/19 April 2023
Semi-final first leg: 9/10 May 2023
Semi-final second leg: 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023 at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey)
