Champions League draws: Milan-Tottenham, Inter-Porto and Eintracht-Napoli

The Milan against the Tottenham by Antonio Conte, theInter will address the Portwhile the Naples faces theEintracht Frankfurt. The draw for the first knockout rounds of the Champions League for the Italian teams could have been much worse: the Milanese were in the second tier and risked a top club, while the club coached by Spalletti feared Psg’s loose cannon. All in all there are 3 challenges in which you can play the qualification to the quarter-finals. The worst draw of the 3 may have touched Milan, against Antonio Conte’s Spurs who are in fourth place in the Premier League behind Newcastle.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EIGHT FINAL DRAWINGS

Leipzig – Manchester City

Club Brugge – Benfica

Liverpool – Real Madrid

MILAN – Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt – NAPLES

Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea

INTER – Porto

Psg – Bayern Munich



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES

Round of 16 first leg: 14/15/21/22 February 2023

Round of 16 second leg: 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-final first legs: 11/12 April 2023

Quarter-final second leg: 18/19 April 2023

Semi-final first leg: 9/10 May 2023

Semi-final second leg: 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023 at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey)

Subscribe to the newsletter

