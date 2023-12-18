Champions League, Lazio with Bayern Munich

The urn in Nyon has given its verdict: Lazio will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16

Champions League draw for the round of 16

Porto-Arsenal

Barcelona-Naples

Real Sociedad-Psg

Atletico Madrid-Inter

Borussia Dortmund-PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich-Lazio

Manchester City-Copenhagen

Champions League round of 16, the dates

These are the dates of the Champions League round of 16: 13-14, 20-21 February and 5-6, 12-13 March 2024. For the three Italian teams, the first home match and the return away match having not won their group . The dates will be communicated to clubs and fans in the hours following the draw.

Champions League, where and when the final will be

The Champions League final will be played at Wembley, London, on 1 June 2024

Champions League, who is the ambassador

Ambassador of the Champions League 2023-2024, and of the final scheduled at Wembley, is the former Chelsea star John Terry, winner of the top European club football competition in 2012

Champions League all dates

Round of 16: 13-14-20-21 February 2024

Round of 16: 5-6-12-13 March 2024

Quarter and semi-final draw: 15 March 2024

Quarter-finals: first leg 9-10 April and return 16-17 April 2024

Semi-finals: first leg 30 April-1 May and return 7-8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024 in London at Wembley Stadium

