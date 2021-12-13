The Messi-Ronaldo match is back. In Nyon also the pairings of the Europa League playoffs for Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli

Nyon – The draw of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Here are the mates:

Benfica-Real Madrid

Villareal-Manchester City

Atletico Madrid-Bayern Munich

Salzburg-Liverpool

Inter-Ajax

Sporting Lisbon-Juventus

Chelsea-Lille

PSG-Manchester United

This is the calendar (yet to be defined in detail): 15 and 16; February 22nd and 23rd the first leg matches. 8 and 9; on March 15th and 16th those of return. Small incident during the draw when the former Russian footballer Arshavin mistakenly selected Manchester United as an opponent of Villareal: impossible pairing because the two teams were in the same qualifying group (that of Atalanta).

Urns also open in Europa League, where Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli will have to play the round of 16 in the playoffs. Barcelona danger for Sarri and Spalletti, but also pay attention to Borussia Dortmund, for the Goddess the greatest risks are represented by Betis and Real Sociedad. Braga, Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos are more accessible.

