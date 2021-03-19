Titel defender FC Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in a new edition of last year’s final, while Borussia Dortmund will face top favorites Manchester City. The top German football clubs were given the most difficult tasks for the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Nyon on Friday. The team of coach Hansi Flick will play in the two games on April 6th or 7th and April 13th or 14th, first in their own arena and then the second leg in Paris.

The BVB around top scorer Erling Haaland (ten premier class goals) must compete against the English with coach Pep Guardiola and the former Dortmund professional Ilkay Gündogan. First, an away game is scheduled. The other quarter-final duels are FC Porto against Thomas Tuchels FC Chelsea and Real Madrid against Jürgen Klopps FC Liverpool. In the semifinals, Bayern and Dortmund would meet if the two German representatives prevail against Paris and Manchester. The second finalists are played by Real Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and Chelsea.

For the first time, four German coaches are represented in the Champions League quarter-finals. In addition to Flick, also Dortmund’s Edin Terzic, Klopp and Tuchel. “It is of course nice to hear that four German coaches are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It would be even better if that were the case in the semifinals, ”said Terzic. In theory, this is also possible after the draw. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 27th or 28th and May 4th or 5th, the final is set to take place in Istanbul on May 29th. The other two German representatives, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, were eliminated in the round of 16 against Liverpool and Man City.

“The lots are very attractive, we are challenged at the highest level and we are looking forward to the games,” said Bayern Munich’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic: “Against Paris it will of course be the final of last season. You have a new coach with Mauricio Pochettino for Thomas Tuchel, who does a good job. Paris has a well-staffed team with top players like Kylian Mbappé, who has everything, or Neymar. We want to go to the final! The Champions League is open at this level. “