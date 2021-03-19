The Champions League faces a new one of this edition. The teams are already qualified for the quarterfinals after some exciting playoffs. Now, clubs focus their attention on the draw that will determine the quarter-final and semi-final pairings.

How can I follow the draw live?

The draw will be held on Friday, March 19 at 12:00 hours and the event will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. This celebration will be broadcast live through the official UEFA website. What’s more, As.com will tell you all the details with the best comments and the last hour of the draw.

This is how the draw will be

From now on, the seeds and protection by country will no longer govern the composition of the drums. Therefore, the draw will be pure for the first time in this edition. Also, once the room pairings are known, The semifinal duels will be drawn, as well as the local team in the final for administrative reasons.

What day will the pairings take place?

The pairings of First leg of the quarterfinals will be played on April 6/7, while those of return will be April 13/14. Next, the corresponding outward encounters with the semifinals will have place 27/28 April, as well as those of back on May 4/5. For its part, the Champions League final will be played on May 29 in Istanbul.

Teams qualified for quarterfinals