FC Bayern meets Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16. This was the result of the draw by the former Munich Giovane Elber in Nyon on Friday. The first leg will take place on March 4 or 5 in Munich, the second leg a week later in Leverkusen. The BVB meets OSC Lille and also plays the first leg at home.

The winner of the Leverkusen game against Bavaria would meet the winner from Feyenoord against Inter in the quarter -finals. If BVB reaches the next round, Benfica or Barcelona would wait. In theory, a semi -finals of two German teams are possible.

The tournament tree of the Champions League. (Photo: Valentin Flauraud/AFP)

The round of 16 (March 4th and March 11th and 12th) in the overview: