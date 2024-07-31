Monaco (dpa)

The draw for the new season’s Champions League will be made by computer, instead of using former stars who draw a large number of balls.

UEFA confirmed this measure in light of the increase in the number of teams from 32 to 36 clubs, each of which will play 8 matches instead of 6 matches and will be arranged in a league system.

UEFA announced the program that will be used in the draw, which will be held on August 29 during the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today, Wednesday.

The European Union justified the move to avoid using nearly 1,000 balls in the draw, which would make its activities very boring.

Traditional balls will be used initially, and then the computer will take over, given the complexities of the draw, which prevents more than two teams from the same country from being in one group.

The same procedure will be followed for the draw for the Europa League and Conference League on August 30.

The new Champions League group stage will begin in September, with the top eight teams qualifying directly for the round of 16 and traditional balls may return when the draw for the knockout stages takes place.