The technical director of Real MadridCarlo Ancelotti reaffirmed his confidence in the team despite the defeat against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium. Ancelotti highlighted the rival’s superiority and recognized that reaching the semifinals is an achievement in itself.

The Italian strategist explained that results like today’s can happen in football and that they met with a strong opponent who deserved to win. Although Real Madrid failed to advance to the final, Carlo Ancelotti He assured that no one doubts him at the club, emphasizing that the president has been clear about it.

In addition, Carlo Ancelotti showed confidence in the current squad to compete for the Champions League the next season, remembering that the team managed to win it last year. He stated that they are thinking about the future and that this defeat is a step to improve and be even better next season.

The Real Madrid coach ruled out making a drama about the elimination and pointed out that they are focused on learning from this experience and work to be stronger in the future.