Of the BVB lost his opening game in the Champions League group stage at Lazio with 3-1. The Bundesliga club’s performance was shockingly weak and caused malice and ridicule on the internet.
Auweia, BVB. Despite a decimated defense – Delaney defended with Piszczek on the side of Mats Hummels – Borussia traveled to Rome with a lot of hope. After all, the black and yellow play in the nominally weakest group in recent years. On Tuesday evening, however, Lucien Favre’s team had an absolutely used evening.
Ex-Dortmund’s Ciro Immobile brought Lazio into the lead after a catastrophic goat from Thomas Meunier, Luiz Felipe headed the completely deserved 2-0 for the home side. After the break, BVB equalized with Erling Haaland and briefly drew hope, but just minutes later Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro decided the game with his goal to make it 3-1.
In the Italian capital, BVB presented itself listless, bloodless and sometimes overwhelmed. Symbol of the black and yellow horror evening: Thomas Meunier, who let himself be completely bought off. But head coach Lucien Favre and captain Marco Reus also got their fat off the net. Overall, it was hailing and ridicule for BVB – not undeserved after this appearance.
Hitz (4) – Hummels (3), Piszczek (4), Delaney (5) – Meunier (6), Guerreiro (4) – Witsel (5), Bellingham (5) – Reus (5), Sancho (4), Haaland (3.5) – Reyna (from 45. / 3), Brandt (from 65. / 4), Reinier (from 78. / no rating)
Leave a Reply