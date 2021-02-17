Toni and Felix Kroos like to use their own podcast to express their views on social issues. In the current issue, the brothers respond with incomprehension to the ongoing criticism of professional football.

Toni and Felix Kroos can understand the criticism of professional football and its special status in the Corona crisis. At the same time, in the latest episode of their joint podcast, “Einfach mal Luppen”, the brothers advertise understanding for football.

“It’s difficult to convey to people that it can be done without problems,” said Felix Kroos from the second division club Eintracht Braunschweig, referring to the trips made by teams.

“But I understand the opinions that say why it is so easy in football, and they travel through world history, and we have to sit at home and can be happy when we can go to the front door.” But there, where There is a lot of money in circulation, “a lot is possible,” said the 29-year-old.

Kroos brothers defend travel

You have to understand both sides, added Real Madrid international Toni Kroos. He could confirm what Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said. “You are tested four or five times a week. You’re kind of living in a bubble, ”said the 31-year-old midfielder. “When you travel, extreme care is taken.”

Nevertheless, he would also see those people who live with the restrictions caused by Corona. “On the other hand, it’s our job.” As long as tournaments are taking place, you travel there.

Recently, the discussion about the special status of professional football had ignited, among other things, the participation of the German record champions Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup in Qatar and the trips of teams to games in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Flick’s criticism of Karl Lauterbach caused a stir. In the meantime, the two of them agreed to have a discussion Source: AP / Andreas Schaad

In addition, Hans-Dieter Flick caused a stir with his criticism of the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach. The FC Bayern coach had called Lauterbach “so-called experts” at a press conference.