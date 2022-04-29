The first week of May promises great emotions for football lovers. After months of competition, the two teams that will fight for the Uefa Champions League title have been defined. In addition, the Libertadores and the Sudamericana continue their course with Colombian participation. And in the big European leagues, there are also unmissable games.

Champions League semi-finals

After the great matches offered by Liverpool, Villareal, Real Madrid and Manchester City the previous week, the moment of truth arrived in the Champions League. The four semifinalist teams of the tournament define everything during this week.

On Tuesday, in Spain, Liverpool, with Luis Díaz, will face Villareal with the aim of revalidating the 2-0 achieved at Anfield Road. The game will be at 2 pm, Colombian time. Broadcast ESPN.

On Wednesday the turn will be for Real Madrid and Manchester City who, after the barrage of goals they unleashed in England, define the key in the imposing Santiago Bernabéu. The ‘citizens’, who won 4-3 in the first leg, will have to show that their time has come to overcome the continental hurdle. The match will be at 2 pm ESPN broadcasts it in Colombia.

Colombian teams in continental tournaments

Petroleum East vs. Junior.

After a week of good records in the Copa Sudamericana and the Copa Libertadores, the Colombian clubs in competition will have to revalidate their good moment.

On Tuesday, Deportivo Independiente Medellín, the only one that suffered in the recent day, after falling to Internacional de Porto Alegre, will have to face the Ecuadorian 9 de Octubre to score points in their South American group. The game will be at 7:30 pm Broadcast Directv Sports.

On Wednesday, in the Libertadores, Deportivo Cali hosts Corinthians after drawing with the Bolivian Always Ready. The sugar team, which bets everything on the continental tournament after its debacle in the BetPlay League, is second in its group, two points behind the ‘timao’. If he wins, he will climb to the lead. Time: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN.

Also on Wednesday, in the Libertadores, after their great away victory against América MG, Deportes Tolima receives the brave Independiente del Valle at 9 pm Broadcast ESPN.

The same Wednesday, in the Copa Sudamericana, around 7:30 pm, Junior visits Rio de Janeiro to try to beat Fluminense, a team he already knew how to beat in Barranquilla. The coastal team is the leader of Group H in ‘the other half of glory’. Broadcast Directv Sports.

Madrid derby weekend

Game action of the match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

In England, on Saturday, Luis Díaz and Liverpool play a transcendental card in their fight for the Premier against Tottenham Hotspur. If they don’t add three, the ‘red’ team can see their league dream truncated. The game will be at 1:45 pm Transmit ESPN.

In Spain, on Sunday there will be derby of the Spanish capital in LaLiga. A Real Madrid, which arrives with the tournament in its pocket, will visit Atlético at 2 pm The TV broadcast is yet to be defined.

