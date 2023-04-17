Fede Valverde, Uruguayan midfielder ofI Real Madridrecalled his experience winning his first Champions League in the last edition, and expressed his desire to repeat this year. In an interview with the club’s media, the Uruguayan footballer explained that the victory was incredible, and that he tried to enjoy every moment before the game.

The midfielder recalled the final match against the Liverpooland manifestIt was an honor to be part of it, representing her family and Uruguay. Fede Valverde explained that the pressure in such an important match can be overwhelming, but he tried to keep his focus and do his best to help the team.

In addition, he appreciated the advice of his technical director Carlo Ancelotti, who told him to enjoy and value the moment. He also recalled his decisive play in the final, in which he drove the ball and found the Brazilian Vinicius Jr to score the winning goal.

For Fede Valverdehard work pays off, and earning titles like the Champions League makes all the effort worth it. The South American player feels honored to represent his family and all of Uruguayand greatly appreciates the support he received from the beginning of his career.