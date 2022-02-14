The Pole Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to direct next Wednesday the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between Inter and

Liverpool, a game in which the Colombian, Luis Díaz, is known.

Liverpool suffered to prevail on Burnley’s ground (0-1) in a match decided by a goal from the Brazilian Fabinho, but he hopes in the Champions League to continue his victorious path.

Against Inter it will be a complicated game, in the round of 16 of the competition. The Italian champion arrives with da to the party, like his English opponent.

Will he be the owner?

Diaz already had his minutes and, the truth, it went well for him, at least many were the praises that the farmer received.

He wasn’t against Burnley, but he should be on Liverpool’s payroll for the game against Inter.

Without a doubt, it would be an opportune opportunity for him, who already knows what it means to be a figure in the Champions League, because he played with Porto in the tournament.

Due to the confrontations that there are, Díaz He will be the only Colombian in this week’s competition.

