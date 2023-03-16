Italy.- The napoli is that he does not believe in anyone, the group commanded by Luciano Spalletti has managed to overcome one more test in this Champions League and he has done it in a great way with a perfect step by scoring goals and leaving a clean sheet against the German team who could not compete with him.

In this second leg match of the round of 8, Napoli arrived with a 2-0 advantage and knew that the spaces could be on their side due to the rival’s need, but they were slow to receive the opportunities as the first goal fell to the final minutes of the first half, courtesy of Victor Osimhen at 45+2′.

The second of the game was added thanks to Osimhen himself who at 53′ already had the duel 4-0 and a very heavy pottery so that the player could respond Frankfurt. The moment in which the whole series came to a close was at 64′ when Piotr Zielinski scored the third of the game and made it 5-0 overall to end it all.

Just after the third goal, the Napoli coach decided to bring in the Mexican, Hirving Lozano so that he could take advantage of the rival’s speed and fatigue, but he could do little to extend the advantage. Even so, the pass was achieved and the objective was met, which was to qualify to fight for that title that has not been given for a long time.

With this result, Napoli has joined the other teams classified in the Champions League, which are Bayern Munich, Milan, Benfica, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter and Napoli, who this Friday will meet their next rivals in the round of 4th of end.