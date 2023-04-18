PreviewDirect

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet this Tuesday (9:00 p.m. Movistar Champions League) in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The whites defend the income of two goals that they achieved in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu and are on track to reach the semifinals of their fetish competition. To do this, Ancelotti repeats the same eleven from the first leg. In the London team Joao Félix and Sterling are substitutes. They will look for a comeback at Stamford Bridge, although they will have to greatly improve their performance this season (eleventh in the English league). Ancelotti’s team reaches the decisive phase of the season at a great moment, with Benzema recovering the best version of him and Vinicius established as one of the stars of the Champions League. The match comes hours after the controversial video published by the club where it talks about aid from the Franco regime to Barcelona, ​​in response to Laporta, who spoke of Real Madrid as “the team of the regime” in his press conference on the Negreira case.

0 Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Kovacic, Enzo Jeremias Fernandez, Kante, Cucurella, Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher See also Can Colin Tizzard land a maiden Grand National victory before retirement? 0 Courtois, Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Modric, Federico Valverde, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo goals Referee Daniele Orsato

Go to start Madrid is a clear favorite Safe as always in their fetish competition, Madrid is the favorite to go to the semifinals of the Champions League. It is a powerful team in the Champions League, where they enjoy more than anyone. Welcome to this live of one of the most exciting matches of the European day. There is already a Chelsea line-up: Joao Félix is ​​a substitute Lampard goes with the following eleven: Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Enzo Fernández, Kante, Cucurella; Galagher and Havertz Ancelotti repeats the eleven of the first leg Alignment of the Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema. Madrid, to confirm the pass to the semifinals Welcome to Chelsea – Real Madrid live, the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The whites defend the 2-0 first leg in London. It will be a pleasure to follow him with you. See also Charles thanks Elizabeth's blessing to 'Queen Camilla' on Jubilee Tribute Day

