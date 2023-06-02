Manchester City-Inter: referee Marciniak risks the final

“UEFA is aware of the allegations concerning referee Szymon Marciniak, who allegedly participated in an event organized by an exponent of the Polish extreme right with homophobic and anti-Semitic positions, and took action to obtain clarifications. Friday already, after evaluating the situation and the evidence, an announcement is expected and a decision could also be reached to replace the Pole, designated for the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City. UEFA and the football community, Nyon underlined, abhor the positions promoted by the group in question and take these accusations very seriously.

