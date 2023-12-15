The UEFA Champions League, also known as the Champions League, is the most important club tournament in the world, as the best teams in European football participate season after season.
We already know the 16 classified for the round of 16 of this competition, with Bayern, Arsenal, Madrid, Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Dortmund and Atlético as privileged to be seeded in the draw to be held in Nyon, next Monday, December 18, for having been first in their respective groups.
Porto sealed their classification and will be in pot 2, the same as Copenhagen, Napoli, PSV, Inter, Leipzig, Lazio and PSG, which took advantage of Newcastle's setback against Milan at St James Park.
“Can two clubs from the same group meet in the round of 16?” is a question that several fans ask themselves and that they want to know, logically, before Monday's draw. We reveal it to you.
The answer is a resounding NO: Teams that were in the same group will not be able to see each other. in the first phase nor those who are of the same nationality. It will be the last round in which these conditions are maintained, since it is possible in the quarterfinals, semis and final.
The teams that come from pot 1, the seeded group, will play the second leg at home; those in pot 2 will define as a visitor. Goals scored away from home will not be counted double, a rule that was eliminated a couple of editions ago.
The match schedule will be determined based on the television arrangement, trying to avoid teams from the same country coinciding on the same day, so there are no details about it yet.
