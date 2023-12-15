The UEFA Champions League, also known as the Champions League, is the most important club tournament in the world, as the best teams in European football participate season after season.
We already know the 16 classified to the round of 16 of this competition, with Bayern, Arsenal, Madrid, Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Dortmund and Atlético as privileged to be seeded in the draw to be held in Nyon , next Monday, December 18, for having been first in their respective groups.
Porto sealed their classification and will be in pot 2, the same as Copenhagen, Napoli, PSV, Inter, Leipzig, Lazio and PSG, which took advantage of Newcastle's setback against Milan at St James Park.
“Can two clubs from the same country meet in the round of 16?” is a question that several fans ask themselves and that they want to know, logically, before Monday's draw. We reveal it to you.
The answer is a resounding NO: the teams that were in the same group in the first phase will not be able to see each other. nor those who are from the same country. It will be the last round in which these conditions are maintained, since it is possible in the quarterfinals, semis and final.
So, taking as an example something that can happen in the draw, Bayern Munich or Borussia DortmundGerman clubs that will be in pot 1, They will not be able to face Leipzigfrom the same country, which will be in 2.
The teams that come from pot 1, the seeded group, will play the second leg at home; those in pot 2 will define as a visitor. Goals scored away from home will not be counted double, a rule that was eliminated a couple of editions ago.
The match schedule will be determined based on the television arrangement, trying to avoid teams from the same country coinciding on the same day, so there are no details about it yet.
