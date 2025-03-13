FC Barcelona had presented on Tuesday evening and has been waiting for the next opponent since then. On Wednesday evening, Borussia Dortmund accepted the invitation and can now travel to Catalonia in the second week of April. Because the BVB crisis -ridden in the Bundesliga won his round of 16 in the Champions League at the French club OSC Lille quite convincingly with 2: 1 (0: 1), turned a deficit and made the mow 1: 1 forgotten from the first leg. And as a reward, he can now play for the Spanish league leader around his German coach Hansi Flick, the former BVB striker Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. “Of course we are extremely relieved,” said sports director Sebastian Kehl at DAZN: “This victory is more than deserved.”

Like the first leg, Dortmund also dominated the second leg over long distances. However, Lille had already taken the lead in the fifth minute. In the first half, the Borussians awarded five huge opportunities, but did not deserve it. In the second round, Captain Emre Can brought BVB back into play with the 1-1, before Maximilian Beier scored the celebrated 2-1 goal in the 65th minute.

For the second time in succession and for the sixth time since 2013, when they later lost the final against FC Bayern Munich in London, the Dortmund are in the quarter -finals of the Champions League. This is a strong balance sheet and does not really fit the end of the world, which is currently there with the Borussians in the Bundesliga. As is well known, BVB is only tenth and seven points away from the fourth place that would be necessary for a new royal class qualification in the coming season.

Like last season, when Dortmund reached the final against Real Madrid (0: 2), the team again compensates for a weak Bundesliga season with respectable Champions League appearances. In Lille it looked like the uncertainty of the Dortmund from the league was now transferred to the European Cup. The game was less than five minutes old, when BVB was 0: 1 behind.

Karim Adeyemi and the right -back Waldemar Anton had covered the ball in forward gear. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was also caught on the wrong foot at the shot of Jonathan David and had to let the ball roll through his legs. However, BVB reacted strongly to the setback. Pascal Groß (17th), Julian Rerson (19th), Julian Brandt and Serhou Guirassy (20th) received promising opportunities to equalize within a very short time, but everyone failed unhappily. Because a little later a header from Groß (45+1.) only gently caressed the crossbar, the Dortmunders went into the break with a behind.

This time, however, the doubts did not stroke them. The superiority paid off in the second half. The former Dortmund Thomas Meunier brought down the too slightly falling Guirassy in the penalty area, whereupon can be equal to 1-1 in the 54th minute. Adeyemi awarded the possible leadership in the 62nd minute with a cracker to the crossbar. But in the 65th minute Beier, who had received the preference in front of Jamie Gitten on the left wing, marked the 2-1.

This triumph from Lille could bring back urgently needed self -confidence. The Dortmunders in the Bundesliga table have nine teams in front of them, around seven of them they play until the end of the season – and have to a certain extent in their hands to qualify for the next Champions League. However, the Borussians do not have a lot of time to celebrate after their success on Wednesday evening, and they play at RB Leipzig on Saturday.