Bayern Munich took the lead this Tuesday against PSG by winning the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 (0-1). Former Parisian Coman scored the winner while Mbappé, who came on in the second half, was denied the goal.

The losing streak continues for PSG. In the Champions League, Paris did no better than in the Ligue and lost 1-0 on Tuesday, February 14, against Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappé’s teammates, who entered during the game, will have to seek their qualification in the quarterfinals in Bavaria. Cruel irony: it was Paris-trained Kingsley Coman who brought victory to his team.

In eight days, PSG lost in all three competitions in which they participated. In the French Cup, in Marseille (2-1), and he has a complicated outlook in the Champions League, with a view to returning to Bavaria on March 8, despite the express recovery of Kylian Mbappé, who entered for the last half hour . In Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier’s side still have a five-point lead over OM, but if they continue down this slope, nothing is certain.

Against Bayern, Paris did less badly than in Monaco (3-1) on Saturday, at least the 11th remained compact, but this fifth defeat since the beginning of the year aggravates the crisis of the capital club. As if to put salt on his wounds, the goal came from a son of the club, Kingsley Coman, in a cross from Alphonso Davies (53rd).

Completely instantly forgotten by Nuno Mendes, the French international did it again: the former had already stabbed his training club in the 2020 Champions League final, in Lisbon (1-0).

Vacuum and intense 10 minutes

Led, PSG were quick to attack, but it was too little too late. After an acceleration, Mbappé lost his duel with Yann Sommer (73rd), the Swiss goalkeeper who had stopped his fatal shot on goal in the round of 16 of the last Euro Cup.

Returning a week earlier than expected due to a torn left thigh, ‘Kyky’ thought he would improve his team’s chances for the second set, but his goal was disallowed due to a slight offside by his passer, Nuno Mendes (82nd). .

Generally dominated, with, for example, a single shot against ten at Bayern in the first period, Paris logically bowed and still revealed big flaws. The two most outstanding players of the Parisian team before the entry of Mbappé were Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira, which says a lot about how PSG suffered the events.

If the slowness of the Spanish defender betrayed himself in his matches in Ligue 1, the 2010 world champion remains a formidable fighter at 36 years of age. He intervened in many hot moments, such as against Jamal Musiala (27).

Pavard expelled

Danilo himself released a lot of the ball calmly, when some of his teammates panicked a bit, such as fellow Portuguese Nuno Mendes, uninspired, even in his touches.

On the right side of the defense, Achraf Hakimi, who had been building momentum for a few games, lost a worrying amount of balls on shaky passes. In one of them, he even offered a free kick to Joshua Kimmich (29th) facing his area.

Overwhelmed, and perhaps physically affected, the Moroccan was replaced at half-time by Presnel Kimpembe, back in competition for three days after a three-month hiatus (Achilles tendon).

Set to the right of center, Warren Zaire-Emery played a timid game. At 16 years and 343 days (he will turn 17 on the day of the second leg, on March 8), he became the youngest player in history to start a Champions League match. But salvation was not to come from a teenager. Lionel Messi and Neymar were too discreet in this match. The ‘Titi’ was replaced by Fabián Ruiz at the same time that Mbappé came into play, instead of a still transparent Carlos Soler (57th).

After the changes, Bayern could have secured the ‘knockout’ in a volley (62nd) and a post (63rd) from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, another ex, or a header from Goretzka (64th).

Then Paris and Mbappé found spaces in the final stretch, where they met Benjamin Pavard. The full-back deflected a shot from Messi who was heading towards the goal (84º) before being sent off for a second warning for a late challenge on the same ‘Flea’ (90º+1). It was not enough for Paris.

with AFP