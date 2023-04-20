In November 2015, Pep Guardiola and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge met for dinner in a central Munich restaurant. The meeting ended with tears from the two protagonists, as the Bayern manager would later reveal. During the evening, the Catalan coach told his boss that he would not accept the attractive renewal offer that the Bavarian club offered him. The decision meant the advance of the final point to three seasons (from 2013 to 2016) that did not leave Bayern Munich or German football indifferent. In Guardiola’s debt, he is blamed for not winning the Champions League, the same shadow that haunts him now at Manchester City. This Wednesday (9:00 p.m., Movistar Champions League), the 3-0 win in the first leg has them one step away from playing another semifinal.

