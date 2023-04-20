Bayern Munich and Manchester City are seeing each other’s faces this Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. At the moment, the goalless draw in the first half remains, which would give the pass to the English. With a place in the semifinals at stake, where Real Madrid already awaits, Pep Guardiola’s team visit Germany with a big advantage after the 3-0 win in Manchester in the first leg. Bayern bet on Choupo-Moting and forget the false striker. Those from Tuchel are looking for a miracle in front of their audience, although they are going through a very delicate moment. The surprising dismissal of Nagelsmann, the elimination in the German Cup or Mané’s attack on Sané have been some of the most recent incidents at the Bavarian club. With the entire squad available and an insatiable Haaland, Guardiola returns to Munich, where he coached Bayern for three seasons and left an enormous legacy.
Sommer, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Cancelo, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Sane and Choupo-Moting
Ederson Moraes, Aké, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Erling Braut Haaland
Referee Clement Turpin
Eat is Bayern’s main argument
Kingsley Coman is very active in this start of the game. The ones torn from him by his right, where he has already overwhelmed Aké twice, are the main offensive argument of the Germans.
City tries to sleep the Bavarian initial arreón
Bayern look for the rival goal with verticality in the early stages. City tries to keep the ball to sleep the match. The script provided at the Allianz Arena.
The quarterfinal round begins!
Start the game in Munich.
Only two Guardiola precedents would eliminate City
In November 2015, Pep Guardiola and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge met for dinner in a central Munich restaurant. The meeting ended with tears from the two protagonists, as the Bayern manager would later reveal. During the evening, the Catalan coach told his boss that he would not accept the attractive renewal offer that the Bavarian club offered him. The decision meant the advance of the final point to three seasons (from 2013 to 2016) that did not leave Bayern Munich or German football indifferent. In Guardiola’s debt, he is blamed for not winning the Champions League, the same shadow that haunts him now at Manchester City. This Wednesday (9:00 p.m., Movistar Champions League), the 3-0 win in the first leg has them one step away from playing another semifinal.
34 goals in the Champions League for the insatiable Haaland
Man City line-up
With this goes Pep Guardiola: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Grealish and Haaland.
The eleven of Bayern, who will look for the comeback
Alignment drawn by Thomas Tuchel: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Cancelo; Kimich, Goretzka; Eat, Musiala, Sané; Choupo-Moting.
Guardiola’s City seeks the semifinal against Madrid
Welcome to the direct from Bayern – Manchester City, the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The 3-0 first leg for Guardiola’s men places them as clear favorites to face Real Madrid in the semifinals.
