Despite the outnumbered, FC Barcelona has a great chance of moving into the round of the last eight of the Champions League. The team of ex-national coach Hansi Flick came to a 1-0 (0-0) in the round of 16 at Benfica Lisbon. Raphinha (61.) scored the decisive goal. Pau Cubarsi had seen the red card after an emergency brake in the 22nd minute by the German football referee Felix Zwayer. The second leg is on Tuesday.

Until the dismissal for the 18 -year -old defender Cubarsi, the guests had almost everything under control. The Portuguese had started stormily, but over time the individual class of the Catalans initially prevailed. In the 12th minute, Barcelona missed the lead in a triple chance by Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Benfica made too little outnumbered. Raphinha was enough for a mistake in Lisbon’s cover for the decision. Happiness for Barcelona was that a penalty of the hosts was withdrawn after examination by video evidence due to offside (83.). In the quarter -finals in April, Benfica or Barcelona would meet Borussia Dortmund if BVB still prevailed against the OSC Lille (first leg: 1: 1).

Liverpool beats PSG happy

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the disappointing Liverpool FC-and still lost 0: 1 (0: 0). Harvey Eliott (87th) met for lucky success shortly after his change for Liverpools Mohamed Salah. It was the English’s first shot after the break. The French champion, on the other hand, gave up more than 20 shots on goal. PSG repeatedly failed due to Liverpool’s outstanding keeper Alisson.

The team of team manager Arne Slot quickly got under enormous pressure. The supposed early Parisian leadership of winter access Chwitscha Kwarazchelia was revoked due to a wafer-thin offside position (20th), five minutes later, reds defender Ibrahima Konate risen as the last man with a penalty with a dismissal, but was allowed to continue. Again and again Alisson Becker had to grab Becker before his team turned the game upside down.

Inter wins confidently in Rotterdam

Inter Milan won an excellent starting situation for the second leg on Tuesday with the 2-0 (1-0) at Feyenoord Rotterdam and Därb coach Robin van Persie. The Italians struggled for a long time in the first half, but were effective.

Ex-Gladbacher Marcus Thuram (38th) used one of the few inter-chances to lead. Shortly after the break, Lautaro Martinez (50th) increased. The victory could have been even clearer. But Piotr Zielinski (65.) failed with a penalty on Rotterdam’s German goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther. The winner of the duel Feyenoord against Inter will be opponents of Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen (first leg: 3-0).