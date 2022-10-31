Spain.- Robert Lewandowski He joins the long list of injured that Barcelona has at this start of the season. The Spanish team will not be able to count on its scorer for the last date of Champions League where the Viktoria Plzen team will be mediated in search of making their farewell to the continental fair more honorable.

At the press conference prior to the team’s trip to Czech RepublicXavi attended the media and announced that the Pole will not be part of the call since he has suffered from a back injury that prevents him from being considered, in addition to the fact that the coach has taken the opportunity to rest him as he is one of the the players who have had the most action since his arrival.

With this news, the Catalan team will have the official withdrawal of Jules Koundé, Erik García, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay, all of whom have suffered from an injury since the start of the season, while others had it with their national teams. and have not been able to recover. For this reason, the team will have to patch up the spaces with the available players.

In the case of Robert Lewandowski, there is not much concern given that they expect him to be in the weekend against Almería. Barcelona in regards to their match in Champions League they can only aspire to stay in third place in the group since they would not be able to tie or beat Bayern Munich and Inter.

Barcelona will travel to the Czech Republic on Monday for its match on Tuesday, which will be played at 2:00 p.m. and can be seen fully live on the HBO MAX signal for Mexico.