The UEFA Champions League is the most important club tournament in the world and one of the most recognized in the world of sports. Each of these championships has its special brand and in this case, the Champions League has as its main presentation its historic song in the run-up to the start of both matches with the tournament logo in the middle of the playing field being waved by the balls. -boys.
As for the song, it generates different feelings and sensations in soccer fans. The letters and tones remind you of different great moments from the tournament but also tells you that a spectacular match/tournament may be about to begin. As for this anthem, it is titled as simply and clearly as possible – “Champions League”. It is written with letters from various languages from all over Europe.
The official page of the Uefa declares that the song is as iconic and historic as the trophy itself created by the European soccer confederation. When you hear the first stanza of the hymn you already know what will come next.
Who wrote the Champions League song? When did it start?
This iconic song was written in 1992 by English composer Tony Britten. According to what UEFA itself comments, they themselves gave him permission to compose a hymn focused and oriented on a song from 1727 by George Frideric Handel called Zadok the Priest which was written for the coronation of King George ll.
The version heard today in stadiums was produced by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields Chorus.
In what languages are you writing the Champions League anthem?
The lyrics of the anthem have phrases in three different languages which are: English, French and German. Each stanza of this has a line for each language and the main aspect of the lyrics is to highlight the “best teams”, one of the characteristic aspects of this tournament as it is called the “Champions League” and which shows that only the best teams of European football participate in this tournament.
Since languages such as Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish are not technically official languages of the governing body, they are not included.
