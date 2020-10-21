D.Oppeltorschütze Angelino gave RB Leipzig a perfect start in the Champions League. The unrestrained Spaniard scored both goals (16/20) in the 2-0 (2-0) of last year’s semi-final against Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir. “This is a great result, even if the second half wasn’t that good,” said Angelino on the DAZN streaming service. “The most important thing is that we won. We have to improve and play better. “

In Group H with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, the Bundesliga club achieved the desired good starting position in front of 999 spectators with the mandatory victory.

63 days after losing to PSG at the final tournament in Lisbon, Leipzig started the new season at full speed. In the offensive system, RB put the guests under pressure immediately. Dayot Upamecano forced visiting goalkeeper Mert Günok to head a strong save (6th), but in front of his own goal the defender got the ball just before the rushing Enzo Crivelli (9th).

Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, hit the turn after good work by Kevin Kampl. Nagelsmann roared his joy into the rainy Leipzig evening sky. After Yussuf Poulsen captured the ball less than five minutes later, Christopher Nkunku served Angelino for a reassuring second RB goal. For the Spaniard it was the fourth goal in the past three games.

The guests from Turkey showed little resistance after the double setback in their first Champions League game. Leipzig, which had to do without Lukas Klostermann, who was probably missing for a longer period, played more calmly, faster. Dani Olmo tested Günok with a long shot (29th). After half an hour, RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to be wide awake against Edin Visca (31st). But initially there were only short phases in which the Nagelsmann-Elf slipped away from control of the game a little.

At the second half, Nagelsmann switched to his usual three-man chain, newcomer Hee-Chan Hwang came on for Emil Forsberg. The new striker negligently forfeited the ball in front of the Istanbul goal (60th). The almost 1000 spectators in a good mood created a bit of the European Cup atmosphere. Due to rising corona numbers in the region, 8,500 tickets that had already been raffled had been canceled at short notice.

Amadou Haidara was missing RB after being infected with the coronavirus. RB had announced the test result before the game. “He is symptom-free” and gets “all the support he needs,” said sports director Markus Krösche.