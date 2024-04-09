Bayern entered the match seeking to take advantage of its extensive European experience to defeat Arsenal in its own home, and despite falling behind early in the score, it scored two goals to advance 2-1.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the 12th minute with a wonderful shot from the right of the penalty area into the net.

Serge Gnabry equalized for Bayern in the 18th minute with a shot from inside the area, and Harry Kane doubled the lead for the German giant with a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

But Trossard equalized for Arsenal in the 76th minute with a shot from inside the area.

Bayern have won the European Cup six times, while Arsenal's best performance in Europe's most prestigious club competition was reaching the final in 2006.

Bayern's draw comes after criticism for its decline domestically, as it is 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen, the leaders of the German League, and was eliminated from the German Cup by Saarbrücken, which belongs to the third division.

While Arsenal leads the English Premier League on goal difference over Liverpool.